West Virginia Power: Game Notes (April 13)

April 13, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power continue their four-game series in Hickory, N.C., tonight as RHP Gavin Wallace (0-0, 5.40 ERA) gets the ball in game two against Crawdads right-hander Jean Casanova (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

MITCHELL PROVIDES OFFENSE IN LOSS: Calvin Mitchell's two-run homer in the fifth inning against Hickory starter Alex Eubanks was the only offense West Virginia could muster in Thursday's series opener at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, as the Crawdads claimed a 6-2 win for their first victory of 2018. Hickory used a four-run first inning to knock Power starter Travis MacGregor from the ballgame, as the right-hander allowed three hits and a walk while striking out a pair, although none of the runs he allowed were earned. Eubanks earned the win for the Crawdads after tossing five solid innings and getting superb relief from the trio of Josh Advocate, Demarcus Evans and Grant Zawadzki, who surrendered just one hit over the final four frames. Hickory backstop Melvin Novoa had a career-best four RBI in the win. MacGregor's one-inning stint marked the third-shortest start of his professional career.

HITTING FOR POWER: Despite managing just six hits in 34 at-bats in the series opener on Thursday, West Virginia did reclaim the league lead in home runs thanks to Mitchell's two-run blast. The Power outfielder became the second member of West Virginia's offense with two long balls in 2018 (Mason Martin) and is tied for fifth-best in the league in roundtrippers. As a team, West Virginia holds a slim lead over Lexington in total homers at nine to eight, with Lakewood and Hagerstown not far behind at seven apiece.

GOOD GRIEF, THAT'S SOME RELIEF: Following MacGregor's short outing on Thursday, Blake Weiman, Dylan Prohoroff and Ryan Peurifoy picked up the torch out of the bullpen with seven strong innings on the slab, surrendering just two runs while striking out eight Crawdads. Weiman's three blank frames extended his scoreless innings streak to start the year, as the University of Kansas product has not given up a run over his first 6.2 innings in 2018, making him one of nine qualified pitchers remaining in the SAL who possesses a 0.00 ERA. Prohoroff fanned a career-high five batters in his three innings out of the bullpen, while Peurifoy made his professional debut on the mound and recorded his first professional strikeout. The trio's performance brought the bullpen's season ERA down to 4.24 from 4.67, a different of 45 points. Power relievers have held the first batters they have faced in an appearance to a 1-for-16 (.063) clip thus far, with four strikeouts.

SWING AND A MISS: West Virginia batters tallied 17 strikeouts on Thursday, with Eubanks picking up a career-high eight and the bullpen setting down the final nine casualties. Following their 18-strikeout performance in Wednesday's series finale against the BlueClaws and their 17-strikeout night on Thursday, the Power have struck out 86 times over their first eight games, tied for the most in the South Atlantic League with the Augusta GreenJackets. West Virginia's offense has combined to strike out 35 times over their last two games, the first time the Power have tallied that many offensive Ks over a two-game stretch in team history, dating back to 2005.

HELLO, HICKORY: The Power have embarked on their first road trip of the 2018 season, as the team is set for a four-game series in Hickory, North Carolina, before heading to Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday for a three-game set against the RiverDogs. West Virginia and Hickory will clash 20 times in 2018, with the Power trekking to L.P. Frans Stadium four separate times throughout the season (June 8-10, June 21-23 and July 11-13). Hickory will travel to the Kanawha Valley for a four-game stretch in May (May 4-8) and a three-game series in June (June 27-29). West Virginia won the 2017 season series 7-3 and leads the All-Time SAL Series 67-62 over the Crawdads.

THE PITCHING MATCHUP: RHP Gavin Wallace (0-0, 5.40 ERA) takes the ball in game two on Friday evening against the Crawdads, while Hickory sends right-hander Jean Casanova (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the slab in opposition. Wallace hurled five innings in his Low-A debut on Sunday, April 8, against Greenville in game one of a doubleheader, ultimately earning the no-decision after allowing five runs (three earned) and striking out four. Casanova made his only appearance of 2018 for Hickory in relief on April 9 at Delmarva, where he tossed two scoreless frames on 19 pitches.

POWER POINTS: The Power went 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position in the series opener against Hickory, stranding a season-high nine runners on base... West Virginia DHs are 1-for-22 through eight games... Mitchell's .704 slugging percentage is fifth-best in the SAL... Oneil Cruz has struck out 14 times in 2018, tied for the most in the SAL... The Power lost for the first time this season in a game when they hit a home run (3-1).

