Crawdads Drop Game 2 against Power 6-4

April 13, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads fell to the West Virginia Power 6-4, dropping to 1-7 on the season.

The Power got off to an early start, scoring three in the top of the first. Power first baseman Mason Martin drove in third baseman Dylan Busby, who had reached on a fielding error by catcher Sam Huff. Shortstop Oneil Cruz took Crawdads starter Jean Casanova deep for a two-run homer to increase their lead to 3-0.

The Crawdads countered in the bottom of the first with left fielder Miguel Aparicio's solo shot to right center field. They again closed the gap again in the second on shortstop Ryan Dorow's homerun to left center.

The Power led off the top of the third with a walk and a single to drive Casanova out of the game. Lefty Sal Mendez entered the game and got a quick out before allowing a run to score

on a ground out by center fielder Ryan Peurifoy. Left fielder Chris Sharpe also recorded an RBI single to extend the Power's lead to 5-2.

The Crawdads responded by putting a run up in the bottom of the inning to shrink the deficit back down to two. Designated hitter Melvin Novoa singled and advanced to third on third baseman Tyler Ratliff's double. Novoa scored on a groundout by first baseman Yohel Pozo.

The two teams traded runs in the 7th inning to make the score 6-4. Cruz hit his second homerun of the night in the top of the inning for the Power's run. 'Dads center fielder Pedro Gonzalez led off the bottom of the inning with a triple before being singled in by right fielder Justin Jacobs for the game's final run of the night despite loading the bases in the bottom of the eighth.

