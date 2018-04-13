Crawdads Drop Game 2 against Power 6-4
April 13, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads fell to the West Virginia Power 6-4, dropping to 1-7 on the season.
The Power got off to an early start, scoring three in the top of the first. Power first baseman Mason Martin drove in third baseman Dylan Busby, who had reached on a fielding error by catcher Sam Huff. Shortstop Oneil Cruz took Crawdads starter Jean Casanova deep for a two-run homer to increase their lead to 3-0.
The Crawdads countered in the bottom of the first with left fielder Miguel Aparicio's solo shot to right center field. They again closed the gap again in the second on shortstop Ryan Dorow's homerun to left center.
The Power led off the top of the third with a walk and a single to drive Casanova out of the game. Lefty Sal Mendez entered the game and got a quick out before allowing a run to score
on a ground out by center fielder Ryan Peurifoy. Left fielder Chris Sharpe also recorded an RBI single to extend the Power's lead to 5-2.
The Crawdads responded by putting a run up in the bottom of the inning to shrink the deficit back down to two. Designated hitter Melvin Novoa singled and advanced to third on third baseman Tyler Ratliff's double. Novoa scored on a groundout by first baseman Yohel Pozo.
The two teams traded runs in the 7th inning to make the score 6-4. Cruz hit his second homerun of the night in the top of the inning for the Power's run. 'Dads center fielder Pedro Gonzalez led off the bottom of the inning with a triple before being singled in by right fielder Justin Jacobs for the game's final run of the night despite loading the bases in the bottom of the eighth.
Game 3 of the 4-game series will take place tomorrow night at 6pm. Gates will open at 5pm for Texas Rangers Night presented by NC Pediatric Dentistry. The 'Dads will also be handing out poster schedules courtesy of Baker Tire Center, Lake Hickory Vet, Dan'l Boone Inn, Hickory Printing Solutions, and Big Dawg 92.1 Following the game, Crawdads players will also be signing post-game autographs. Tickets are still available by visiting https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5024710/hickory-crawdads-vswest-virginia-power-hickory-lpfrans-stadiumhickory-crawdads
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2018
- Crawdads Drop Game 2 against Power 6-4 - Hickory Crawdads
- Wallace, Cruz Pace West Virginia in 6-4 Win on Friday - West Virginia Power
- Drive Done in by Big Inning on Friday Night - Greenville Drive
- Nelson's Career Night, Sensley's Solo Shot Lift Dogs over Intimidators - Charleston RiverDogs
- Kannapolis Surrenders More Late Inning Runs to Charleston, Falls 2-1 - Kannapolis Intimidators
- 'Birds Rebound Behind Dominant Dietz - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Schilling and Gilbreath Pitch Tourists to 5-1 Win - Asheville Tourists
- Legends Fall to GreenJackets in Game Two - Lexington Legends
- Soto Homers as Suns Lose Third Straight - Hagerstown Suns
- GreenJackets Get First Win at SRP Park - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Pitchers Strike out Season-Best 12 on Friday - Columbia Fireflies
- Fireflies Game Notes: April 13 at Asheville (Game 9) - Columbia Fireflies
- West Virginia Power: Game Notes (April 13) - West Virginia Power
- Hoppers Earn First Extra-Inning Win Under New Rules - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- GreenJackets Drop Home Opener - Augusta GreenJackets
- Legends Spoil Inaugural Game for GreenJackets at SRP Park with Victory - Lexington Legends
- Suns Fall in Extras 10-9 on Thursday's Home Opener - Hagerstown Suns
- Fermin Delivers Game-Winner in Extras - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.