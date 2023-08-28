Werner Named Carolina League Player of the Week

August 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, have announced that Trevor Werner has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of August 21-27.

Werner's numbers last week were gaudy to say the least. The third baseman went 11-23 (.478) with two doubles, five homers and 11 RBI. Werner slashed .478/.542/1.217 and had an OPS of 1.773 in six games in Zebulon. He paced the circuit in hits, homers, total bases and RBI during the week.

If that weren't enough, Werner is also riding the Columbia Fireflies' longest hitting streak of the 2023 season, an 11-game streak that is the second-longest active streak in the Carolina League right now. Since August 15, Werner is hitting .395 with five homers and 18 RBI. He has also walked seven times, to bring his on-base percentage to .490.

The Texas native is the third Fireflies player to win the award this season, joining David Hollie, who won the award April 24-30 and Austin Charles, who won the award June 26-July 2.

The Fireflies will come home for one last homestand at Segra Park in 2023 as they face the Delmarva Shorebirds August 29-September 3. We'll host Retro Video Game Night, a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and will wrap up the season with a Sunday Funday. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2023

Werner Named Carolina League Player of the Week - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.