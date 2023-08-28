Woodpeckers Lefty Trey Dombroski Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

August 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announced Monday that left-handed pitcher Trey Dombroski has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on August 27th, 2023. This is the first league award for Dombroski and the first Fayetteville pitcher to receive the weekly honor this season.

On Wednesday night in Kinston, Dombroski put together a career night and one of the most dominant starts of the Carolina League season. The league's strikeout leader sliced and diced his way through the Down East lineup, racking up a career-best 11 strikeouts while not allowing a baserunner across five perfect innings. The 11-punchout night jumped Dombroski to 132 strikeouts on the season, entering a tie for the all-time single season record set by Shawn Dubin in 2019. He also joined Nolan DeVos (12) and Andrew Taylor (11) as the third Fayetteville arm this season to strike out at least 11 hitters in a game.

Dombroski has been a staple of the Woodpeckers starting rotation since Opening Day, leading the clubs in strikeouts (132), total innings pitched (105.0), qualifying ERA (3.94) and WHIP (1.12). The New Jersey native was acquired by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Monmouth University.

The Woodpeckers head to Kannapolis, North Carolina to play the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, August 29th for a six-game road series. Dombroski is projected to pitch out of the bullpen on Tuesday with a chance to set the new franchise strikeout record. The Woodpeckers will return to Segra Stadium on September 5th for a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs to close the regular season.

Single game tickets for the Woodpeckers final homestand can be purchased HERE: https://www.milb.com/fayetteville/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.