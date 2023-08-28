Final Week of Games at SRP Park

August 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are closing out the 2023 season in STYLE! Join the GreenJackets from August 29th through September 3rd as we wrap up the home calendar this year. The GreenJackets will take on the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) from Tuesday through Sunday with SUPER food and drink specials, BEE-A-FAN Appreciation Weekend, TONS of prize giveaways, Labor Day fireworks, and more!

Tuesday, August 29th vs. Salem Red Sox (7:05 PM first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partners: NewsChannel 12/NBC26, Sunny 102.7

CSRA Career & Job Fair

Join the GreenJackets and local businesses to meet companies that are hiring now! Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will get them admission into the ballpark for both the GreenJackets game and the fair.

Over 15 local companies are scheduled to attend including: ADP, Aiken Technical College, Augusta University Health, Bailey's Comfort Services, Bridgestone, Cintas, City of North Augusta, Coke United Augusta, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Georgia Army National Guard, Leidos, SRP FCU, SRNS, TaxSlayer, Textron/E-Z-GO and more!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

Wednesday, August 30th vs. Salem Red Sox (7:05pm first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partner: WGAC News Talk Augusta

Health Fair - Presented by Senior Resource Services, Comfort Keepers and Augusta, Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy

Come out to SRP Park and talk with local healthcare-focused businesses!

Exhibitors from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: AU Health Imaging, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, Augusta Technical College - School of Health Sciences, Augusta University, Comfort Keepers, Crescent Hospice, Georgia Cancer Center, North Augusta Family YMCA, Oak Street Health, Senior Resource Services, and Tri-Development Center of Aiken, and more.

Warrior Wednesday - Presented by CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon!

Military, Veterans can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

It's the final Warrior Wednesday of the year! The GreenJackets will take the field in their special edition Warrior Wednesday, which will be auctioned off Saturday, September 2nd to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon!

Last Baseball Bingo of 2023 - Presented by Comfort Keepers.

Fans will receive a Comfort Keepers Bingo card upon entering the park and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game!

Corona Bucket Special

Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance of SRP Park for a special 5-pack ice cold Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday!

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by Senior Resource Services and in partnership with Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers.

The Silver Jackets program is for our fans 60 years and older! This discounted program allows access to Wednesday games, a one-of-a-kind seat cushion and t-shirt. Become a member today by visiting: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursday, August 31st vs. Salem Red Sox (7:05 first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partners: KICKS99 and HD98.3

Last 2023 Thirsty Thursday™ - Presented by Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, 360 Painting Augusta, PBR, Busch Light, KICKS99, HD98.3

Enjoy 16-ounce PBR and Busch Light for just $2, $4 16-ounce & $6 32-ounce draft beer & $2 Coca-Cola Fountain sodas throughout SRP Park from 6-8 pm!

Greek Life Night

Join the GreenJackets in recognizing the charitable contributions from local CSRA Greek Life organizations!

CSRA Sororities & Fraternities can purchase tickets for their organization with great benefits at the game. More information can be found here: https://fevo.me/3Yt12aw

Champions Diamond Dig - Presented by Floyd & Green

Come and watch the champions from this season's Diamond Dig compete to win the grand prize: the Hearts On Fire Fulfillment Pendant!

Friday, September 1st vs. Salem Red Sox (7:05pm first pitch, gates open 6:00) | Media partner: BOB FM

Join us for a Team Autograph Session!

This is your chance to meet your 2023 GreenJackets. The entire GreenJackets roster and coaching staff will be signing autographs on the main concourse from 5:45 to 6:10! Bring your merch and get the signatures while you can.

Braves BuzzFest

Every Friday is a Braves Buzzfest at SRP Park. The GreenJackets will wear their special red jerseys and navy hats to celebrate our affiliation with the Atlanta Braves.

Feature Friday:

This week's featured food special is: the Boston Dog! Enjoy a hot dog on a split-top bun with baked beans, crumbled bacon, and diced onions. Available at the Back Nine Grill.

The Featured Draft this week is EVERYTHING! The entire Keg Stand is half-priced from 6pm to 8pm. Don't miss out!

Saturday, September 2nd vs. Salem Red Sox (6:05 first pitch, gates open at 4:30)| Media partner: KICKS99

Warrior Wednesday Off-The-Back Jersey Auction!

Be sure to bid online or in person for your chance to take home a game-worn Warrior Wednesday Jersey from the 2023 season! All proceeds benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

Dog Day In The Ballpark + Dog Bowl Giveaway!

Bring your pup to the park for this Saturday evening game!

Sport your favorite college gear and the first 500 fans will take home a dog bowl in the color of their favorite college!

Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at https://bit.ly/AGJ_Contests before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level.

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

What better way to spend your Saturday than taking your family out to the ballpark? Swing by their tent on the concourse for a pre-game player autograph session from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, featuring Lizzy Wilson from 4:30-5:30pm. Every Saturday fans can enjoy $6 White Claws until first pitch!

Murphy's Auto Group Miracle Shot

Think you've got the skills to win $500? Fans 18 & older attending the Saturday game can enter for the chance to be randomly selected to participate in the Murphy Auto Group Miracle Shot! Fans with tickets for Saturdays game can enter here: https://bit.ly/AGJ_Contests

Special Bee-a-Fan Appreciation Kids Run the Bases

Post-game Kids Run the Bases for kids 12 and under

Sunday, September 3rd vs. Salem Red Sox (6:05 pm first pitch, gates open at 4:30 pm)

BEE-A-FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT + LUAU Night + PRIZE GIVEAWAYS + LIVE MUSIC + FIREWORKS!

Join the GreenJackets for the FINAL HOME GAME OF THE SEASON! We'll be giving out TONS of prizes all night long as we celebrate the best fans in Minor League Baseball!

Bee-A-Fan Appreciation Night and Canned Food Drive

Bring non-perishable/canned goods to donate for extra entries!

Giveaways include Jerseys, merchandise, bobbleheads, autographs, Two (2) Guitar Pull Tickets, a RecTeq Bullseye and more are all up for grabs, so be sure to donate and enter to win on this beautiful evening!

Cap off another great year at SRP Park with a BOOMing Fireworks Show presented by Medical College of Georgia!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the final White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, featuring Josh Hilley from 4:30-5:30pm. Fans can enjoy $6 White Claws until first pitch!

Sahlen Family Sunday FUNday!

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30 pm)!

Post-game Kids Run the Bases

To purchase tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

