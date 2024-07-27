Wenatchee Opens Six-Game Road Trip with a Win at Edmonton

July 27, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Ryan Martinez earned his third victory in as many career appearances against the Edmonton Riverhawks as the Wenatchee AppleSox picked up a weekend-opening 7-1 victory Friday night at RE/MAX Field.

Martinez (1-0) matched a season-high with six innings and punched out a pair to earn his first win of 2024 and fourth in two seasons.

Aidan Dougherty tripled home three runs in a four-run seventh to help the AppleSox blow the game open. Cannon Peery and Kanoa Morisaki hit RBI doubles in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie and put Wenatchee (29-14, 11-5 second half) in the lead for good.

Dougherty stepped up to the plate with the bases-loaded and nobody out after three straight singles to open the seventh. He plated all three runners on a hot shot down the right-field line and then scored a batter later on a groundout. Dougherty has driven in 19 runs in 10 at-bats with the bases loaded this summer and his five triples are tied for the second-most in AppleSox history.

Both teams scored in the second with Wenatchee tallying the first run thanks to four walks. Three came with two outs and Morisaki brought in the run with his first of three times reaching base and first of two RBI.

The AppleSox and Riverhawks are evened up in the season series with two more matchups. Wenatchee looks to earn its 11th series victory of the summer Saturday night when it faces Edmonton again at 6:05.

