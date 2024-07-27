AppleSox Can't Hold Early Lead at Edmonton

July 27, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox scored twice in the first inning but fell to the Edmonton Riverhawks, 8-2, on Saturday night at RE/MAX Field.

Edmonton struck five times with only two hits in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. A pair of infield singles as well as a bases-loaded hit by pitch preceded a 2-RBI single. The Riverhawks tied the game in the bottom of the fourth after the AppleSox failed to strike with the bases loaded and one out.

James Castagnola extended his hitting streak to six games with his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He drove in the game's first run with an RBI single in the top of the first. Evan Cloyd hit a sacrifice fly a batter later to give Wenatchee a 2-0 lead.

The two teams match up again at 12:05 on Sunday in the series finale.

