Big Seventh Inning Leads Cats to Fourth Straight Win

July 27, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats came from behind to win the series opener against the Kamloops NorthPaws 11-6, their fourth win in a row.

NorthPaws lefty Shane Brinham made his WCL debut for Kamloops and was lights out. The Vancouver native threw five no-hit innings while striking out five batters. He walked six but consistently pitched his way out of trouble.

The HarbourCats had a southpaw of their own on the mound with Spencer Hatch (Tarleton State) starting his third game of the season. The NorthPaws hitters were seeing the ball well scoring two runs in the second and three runs in the third. Hatch went 2-1/3 innings giving up five runs on six hits while striking out four.

Thanks to Brinham's strong outing, Kamloops had a 5-0 lead after five innings. The NorthPaws turned to Noah Del Rosario in the sixth but he struggled with his control, walking four batters, including two with the bases loaded which gave the Cats their first two runs of the ballgame. A Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) sacrifice fly followed to make it a 5-3 game.

Jake Finkelstein (Montana State) was excellent out of the bullpen for Victoria, pitching 2-2/3 of scoreless ball, and striking out the last five batters he faced.

The NorthPaws increased their lead to 6-3 through an error by HarbourCats catcher Jake Vrlak (Miami University) in the top of the seventh.

The HarbourCats only had one hit through six innings but the offence finally exploded in the seventh. The Cats loaded the bases with zero outs to lead off the inning and Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish) extended his hit streak to seven games with an RBI single, making it 6-4 Kamloops. That was followed by Vrlak's first RBI of the season as he hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one. Later in the inning, Crossland hit a clutch two-out single with the bases loaded to score two runs and give his team their first lead of the game. After Gunner Antillon (Bowling Green) was hit by a pitch to load the bases once again, Michelle Artzbeger (ULM) cleared the bases with a double to give the Cats a 10-6 lead, capping off the seven-run frame.

In the eighth inning, Kamana Hakanu (University of Hawaii) made his HarbourCats debut pinch-hitting for Vrlak and hit the third pitch he saw over the Wilson's Group Stadium sign in left field giving Victoria an 11-6 lead.

Willem Heilker (Everett CC) and Jack Finn (Illinois State) pitched two innings each to close out the win for the HarbourCats.

The HarbourCats hit season highs in walks drawn with 14, and stolen bases with nine. Victoria leads the WCL in steals with 138.

Tomorrow at 6:35 PM is game two of Kids Free Weekend, thanks to Peninsula Co-op. You can get tickets at the HarbourCats office or at the gate on game day. The kid's free offer is not available online.

