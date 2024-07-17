Wenatchee Alumnus Prosofsky Signs First Professional Contract, Joins Italy's HC Gherdeina for 2024-25

Wenatchee Wild alumnus Karter Prosofsky

SELVA, Italy - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that recent alumnus Karter Prosofsky has signed his first professional contract, and will join Italian side HC Gherdeina of the Alps Hockey League for the 2024-25 season.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Prosofsky played five full seasons in the WHL, starting with the former Kootenay ICE during the 2018-19 season. He finished his WHL career as an alternate captain with the Wild this past season, notching career highs with 59 games, 14 goals and 45 points. During his five-year junior career, he notched 176 regular-season appearances as a WHL blueliner, posting 82 career points. In his final regular-season game with Wenatchee on March 22, he posted a hat trick at the Victoria Royals, one of only three by a defenseman in the WHL club's history.

"We wish Karter the best as he begins his pro career," said Wenatchee Wild general manager Bliss Littler. "He had an outstanding finish to his junior career this past year, and we congratulate him on signing his first pro contract."

Located in the town of Selva near Italy's northern border, HC Gherdeina is one of the nation's longest-standing professional hockey clubs, winning four Italian championships since the team's founding in 1927. Gherdeina will be one of 14 teams in the Alps Hockey League for the upcoming season, with preseason camp set to begin August 26. Last season's group finished 11th out of 16 teams during the Alps League's preliminary schedule, but won six of eight games in its qualification round ahead of a brief stay in the league playoffs.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Karter Prosofsky on signing with HC Gherdeina of the Alps Hockey League, and wish him continued success as he begins his professional hockey career.

