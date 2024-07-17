Pats Announce Brand-New Alumni Association Committee

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club are excited to announce their brand-new Pats Alumni Association Committee, and Alumni program ahead of the 2024-25 season.

There will be eight members of the Pats Alumni Association Committee which include seven former Pats players from different eras. Those members include Kim MacDougall, Drew Callendar, Doug Trapp, Boyd Kane, Garrett Mitchell, Adam Brooks and Logan Nijhoff. Additionally, Pats Historian Kevin Shaw round out the committee.

"Being on the Alumni Committee is a tremendous honour and something I am very proud of," Logan Nijhoff said. "This organization means so much to me and I look forward to being able to give back to all the past and present players."

The Pats are also excited to reveal Kevin's Corner, where Kevin Shaw will update Pats fans on Alumni news, facts and stories.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the revival of the Regina Pats Alumni Association," Kevin Shaw said. "I look forward to working to help tell the story of the world's oldest junior hockey team's alumni, from their standpoint as well as working with our amazing committee which covers all eras of the Pats."

The Alumni Association committed to reviving and upholding the legacy of the world's oldest junior team, fostering a supportive environment where all alumni can reconnect, collaborate, and thrive together.

