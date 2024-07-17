Shaun Sutter Leaves Rebels for Pro Hockey Role

July 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels wish to congratulate Associate General Manager Shaun Sutter.

The Rebels announced today that Sutter is leaving the club after accepting a scouting position at the pro level.

"A great opportunity has come along for Shaun to move on to professional hockey. I want to thank him personally, and on behalf of the organization, for all his contributions over the last 13 years," said Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter.

"We're in the business of developing not only players to lead successful lives in hockey or the business world, but also our staff. We wish Shaun, his wife Autumn and daughter Sage nothing but the best in their new adventure."

Shaun joined the Rebels as Senior Scout in 2011 and was promoted to Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Personnel in 2013.

He played four seasons in the Western Hockey League from 1997-2001 with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Calgary Hitmen. Shaun was a fourth-round selection of the Calgary Flames in the 1998 National Hockey League Draft and played eight seasons of professional hockey. After retiring in 2009, Shaun was an Assistant Coach with the Regina Pats from 2009-11. He joined the Rebels coaching staff for the final part of the shortened 2021 WHL season.

Details regarding Shaun's new job in pro hockey will be shared at a later date. With his departure, the Rebels will be looking fill Shaun's role in the organization in the near future.

