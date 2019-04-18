Wells K's Nine in 3-1 Loss

April 18, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - Nick Wells matched a career high in strikeouts but it was not enough for the Modesto Nuts to avoid a sweep after a 3-1 loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

Nick Wells (L, 0-2) worked around two singles in the first two innings with four strikeouts in his start for the Nuts (5-9). Anfernee Grier led the third inning off with a double. He proceeded to steal third and then score on a wild throw from catcher Cal Raleigh. Jancarlos Cintron doubled to start the fourth inning and scored on Yoel Yanqui's single.

That was all Wells allowed over five innings while tying a career high with nine strikeouts. The lefty did not walk a batter while working around six hits.

Josh Green (W, 1-1) was able to strand three baserunners in the first two innings in his start for the Rawhide (10-4). Green proceeded to retire eleven in a row before Matt Sanders singled to start the sixth. Sanders took second on a wild pitch before Jack Larsen drove him home with a single. On the throw to the plate, Larsen was able to take second base putting the tying run in scoring position. Green retired the next three hitters in order to end the threat and his night. Green tossed six innings with three strikeouts.

In the ninth, West Tunnell (S, 2/3) allowed a one-out single to Luis Liberato and walked Eugene Helder to bring the winning run to the plate. Tunnell induced a pair of groundouts to end the game and complete the Rawhide's sweep of the Nuts.

The Nuts will try to end a three-game skid on Thursday when they open a three-game series against the Ports. First pitch in Stockton is at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

