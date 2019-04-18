JetHawks Hang on to Win Rubber Match

LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster jumped out to an early lead and hung on late to beat Inland Empire, 8-5, in the rubber match of a three-game series Wednesday night at The Hangar. The JetHawks held off a late challenge from the 66ers to even their record through 14 games.

Lancaster (7-7) wasted no time getting on the board, scoring five times against Andrew Wantz (2-1) in the opening frame. With the bases loaded, Ramon Marcelino came through with a two-run double, and Todd Czinege followed with a two-run triple.

The score remained unchanged until the sixth inning. Starter Lucas Gilbreath (1-0) worked into the sixth, allowing just one run on two hits to earn his first victory of the season.

Inland Empire (6-8) got on the board in the sixth, but they left the bases loaded. The JetHawks answered with two in the bottom of the inning to go up, 7-1.

The 66ers battled back in the seventh, scoring four times to make it a two-run game. With the tying run at the plate and nobody out, Braxton Lorenzini worked out of trouble to preserve Lancaster's lead.

After scoring an insurance run in the eighth, Tommy Doyle pitched a scoreless ninth to close it out. The righty is a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities so far this season.

The JetHawks hit the road Thursday for the first of seven-straight games away from The Hangar. Antonio Santos (0-0) is set to toe the rubber in Visalia for the first of a three-game series. Cole Stapler (1-1) pitches for the Rawhide. First pitch from Recreation Park is at 7:00 pm.

