Storm Swept Away by Quakes

April 18, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Storm wrapped up their first homestand of the season on a $5 Wednesday against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes as they looked to avoid being swept for the first this season. As the night began, it was a battle on the mound of Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill, who was making his first rehab start of 2019 as he recovers from a left knee sprain he suffered in Spring Training, against San Diego Padres No. 2 Prospect (according to MLBPipeline.com) MacKenzie Gore.

The scoring began early on in the bottom of the second as Quakes left fielder Carlos Rincon ripped his first home run of the season over the head of Robbie Podorsky in left field for the 1-0 lead. The Dodgers affiliate added one more to the board courtesy of a Brandon Montgomery single to center field that plated Marcus Chiu. This run support was plenty for Rich Hill as he cruised through four innings on the mound as he allowed just two hits, while striking out eight Storm batters.

Storm starter MacKenzie Gore was stellar going one-two-three in five of his six innings of work, which led to another solid gem. His final line showed six innings, which is his longest appearance of the season, while yielding just three hits and two runs as well as striking out three Quakes batters.

The Storm offense came alive in the bottom of the eighth as Jack Suwinski scored from third on a wild pitch by reliever Gerardo Carrillo, to cut the Quakes lead in half 2-1. However, just one pitch later, catcher Jalen Washington drove in his first run of the season on a sacrifice fly to center field, which score Esteury Ruiz from third to even things up 2-2. The Quakes would take the lead back for good in the top of the ninth, capped off by an RBI single by Connor Wong, giving Rancho Cucamonga a 4-2 lead. Lake Elsinore would make things interesting in the bottom of the ninth as they loaded the bases up, but fail to score and fall for the third straight time to the Quakes by the final of 4-2.

WP: Gerardo Carrillo (1-1)

LP: Travis Radke (0-1)

Save: Jordan Sheffield (4)

HR: Rincon (1)

Time: 2:39

Attendance: 1,783

The Storm will look to snap their three-game losing streak as they head out on the road for the weekend visiting the Inland Empire 66ers for a three-game series. Tomorrow, Round Rock, Texas native Mason Thompson will take to the hill versus right-hander Denny Brady. The Storm will be back at The Diamond beginning on Monday, April 22 as they begin a seven-game homestand that will feature four against the Lancaster JetHawks and three against the Inland Empire 66ers once again. Fans can purchase tickets online at stormbaseball.com or call the Storm at 951-245-4487. #TheLake

