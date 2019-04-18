JetHawks Get Early Runs in 8-5 Decision over Inland Empire

Lancaster, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dug too deep a hole at The Hangar in Lancaster on Wednesday and fell to the JetHawks 8-5. The win gave Lancaster (7-7) the series victory two-games-to-one over Inland Empire (6-8).

Sixers starter Andrew Wantz (2-1) got a leadoff out but the JetHawks loaded the bases in the first as the next three batters reached. Wantz then got Luis Castro to ground back to the mound and started what would have been and inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. 66ers catcher Keinner Piî=B1a dropped the throw however allowing a run to score and the inning to press on. Ramon Marcelino and Todd Czinege then smacked back-to-back two-run doubles for a 5-0 lead. Inland Empire trailed 7-1 entering the seventh but did cut the deficit as with one run already tallied in the frame, Torii Hunter Jr. smacked a two-run double and David MacKinnon drilled a RBI single to make it 7-5. That's as close as the 66ers got however as the JetHawks added a run in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring. Lucas Gilbreath went five innings for Lancaster and earned his first Cal League win. Tommy Doyle pitched a scoreless ninth earning his third save. Hunter Jr. went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and two walks in the loss for Inland Empire.

The 66ers open a home series versus Lake Elsinore Thursday at 7:05pm. The contest can be seen and heard live at 66ers.com.

