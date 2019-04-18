San Jose Giants Homestand Preview: April 22 - April 28

San Jose, CA - Baseball is back in the South Bay as the San Jose Giants host two California North rivals. The Modesto Nuts roll into town from April 22-25 before a three-game weekend series from April 26-28 against the Stockton Ports (Oakland A's affiliate). This second homestand is another exciting opportunity for Giants fans to watch some of the top prospects in the system play, as well as be part of several of the first big theme nights of the season.

Homestand highlights include: Discount Monday ($5 GA tickets, $2 Concessions), Tasty Tuesday, House Gigante Night with postgame fireworks (4/26), the debut of Smash for Cash Night (4/27), and our first Pups in the Park of the season (4/28).

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the stadium Box Office or by going online to sjgiants.com. Below is a complete list of events and promotions.

Monday, April 22 (6:30 PM: Main Gates 5:30 PM STH Gates: 5:15 PM)

Discount Mondays: Every Monday, General Admission tickets are now just $5! Head over to the concession booth to enjoy discounted prices on hot dogs, nachos, soda and water. Enjoy the most affordable entertainment experience in the South Bay all summer long!

Motivation Mondays: Get motivated and start your week strong with the San Jose Giants and Valley Health Plan every Monday throughout the season.

Tuesday, April 23 (6:30 PM: Main Gates 5:30 PM STH Gates: 5:15 PM)

Tasty Tuesdays: Every Tasty Tuesday enjoy a special ingredient featured in menu items throughout the ballpark courtesy of the renowned Chef Mijares. Bon Appetit!

Wednesday, April 24 (6:30 PM: Main Gates 5:30 PM STH Gates: 5:15 PM)

We Care Wednesday: The Giants recognize and celebrate local non-profits every Wednesday for We Care Wednesday. Fans can also learn from and interact with the charitable organizations throughout the game. | Presented By Kaiser Permanente

Wine Walker Wednesday: It's a special vino-spin on the Beer Batter! Every Wednesday, a selected Giants batter is designated the Wine Walker. If the Wine Walker reaches via base on balls, fans can enjoy half-off wine for 15 minutes.

Thursday, April 25 (12:30 PM: Main Gates 11:30 AM STH Gates: 11:15 AM)

Craft Beer Thursday: Did you know Municipal Stadium has over 30 different beers on draft? Try favorites from local breweries including Santa Clara Valley Brewing, Strike Brewing, Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, Camino Brewing, Calicraft Brewing and more! There's nothing better than daytime baseball and beer, so visit our beer landing page here to get started!

Friday, April 26 (7:00 PM: Main Gates 6:00 PM STH Gates: 5:45 PM)

House Gigante Night: Summer is coming. Declare your loyalty to House Gigante and protect the South Bay. Enjoy a variety of themed promotions, music and more as we celebrate the end of everybody's favorite fantasy show. Be sure to pick up your very own House Gigante fleece blanket by purchasing a special event ticket package here. You must have a special event ticket to receive the blanket, so get yours today!

Postgame Fireworks: Watch the night sky light up above the ballpark with a postgame fireworks extravaganza!

Saturday, April 27 (5:00 PM: Main Gates 4:00 PM STH Gates: 3:45 PM)

Smash For Cash: It's time for Smash for Cash Night! Celebrate one of our most beloved promotions as we honor our venerable truck that has withstood the wrath of thousands of baseballs over the years. We'll be running the Smash For Cash Promotion as usual, but 10 lucky fans will also be chosen to throw after the game to win the ultimate San Jose Giants Fan Experience!

Smash For Cash Baseball Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive their very own Smash For Cash themed baseball. We recommend you don't practice on your vehicles at home, but to each their own!

Smash For Cash Jersey Auction: We'll be auctioning off the specialty "Smash For Cash" jerseys worn by players, so be sure to get your bids in by downloading the LiveSource App, and get your bids in by the end of the 6th inning. After the game, winning bidders will get to walk onto the field to receive their jersey from the team.

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

Mix 106 Saturday in the Park: Visit MyMix106.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code MIX at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special MIX Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By MIX 106

Sunday, April 28 (1:00 PM: Main Gates 12:00 PM STH Gates: 11:45 AM)

Pups in the Park: Fans can now bring their pups to the ballpark for K-9 innings of fun! On select Sundays throughout the season, dogs are invited out to the yard. Dogs must remain in the designated right field bleacher zone and have their own "Pups in the Park" General Admission ticket. Click here for more information.

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice.

BAY Giant Sunday: Visit www.945bayfm.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code BAY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special BAY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By BAY FM

Aquafina Pregame Clinic: The Giants and Aquafina have teamed up to present a clinic an hour and a half prior to the game. Bring your glove and learn the fundamentals of baseball from San Jose Giants players. After the clinic, participants can watch the instructors put their words into action as the Giants take the field in California League action. To register your child for an Aquafina Pregame Clinic, visit our link here or call 408-297-1435. | Presented By Aquafina

Aquafina Sunday Funday: The San Jose Giants and Aquafina have teamed to present a Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack which includes: 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Aquafina or Pepsi soft drinks all for just $44! Visit sjgiants.com/tickets and enter the promo code AQUAFINA to redeem this special Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack at checkout. Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call.

Watch on MiLB.TV: The San Jose Giants are on MiLB.TV for the 2019 season. Fans who cannot make it to out to the ballpark can now enjoy all San Jose Giants home baseball games for a monthly subscription of $12.99 or purchase the yearly MiLB.TV subscription for a price of $49.99. Use the promo code 'GIANTS' for an additional $10 off. All home games will be streamed live and are available on demand. With a subscription fans will also receive access to more than 5,500 Minor League games so that they'll never miss a pitch, a prospect or a promotion. For more details and to sign up for the subscription, fans should log on to sjgiants.com and click on MiLB.TV.

Streaming Live: Every Giants game can be heard live on the San Jose Giants official website at sjgiants.com. Joe Ritzo is behind the microphone as the voice of the Giants. Fans can also find team information such as updated rosters, statistics, game notes, and news by visiting the website.

Listen at the ballpark on 92.9 FM: Listen to the game at the ballpark. Tune into 92.9 FM inside the main seating bowl to listen to the live radio broadcast.

