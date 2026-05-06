Welcome to the Cup, AC Boise!: Hat Trick
Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
What happens when you mix penalty shootout drama with a little USL After Dark? You get the Prinx Tires USL Cup! On this edition of Hat Trick, presented by Tiger Balm, host Datti Jinkiri dives into USL League One club Athletic Club Boise's comeback on the road against the USL Championship's Las Vegas Lights FC. Don't forget to catch Prinx Tires USL Cup, USL Championship and USL League One action all season long on ESPN and CBS platforms.
Check out the Athletic Club Boise Statistics
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Other Recent Athletic Club Boise Stories
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- AC Boise Rises to the Moment, Earns Shootout Win in USL Cup Debut
- Mary Karol Taylor Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR
- Athletic Club Boise Delivers Statement 4-0 Win over League's Top Scoring Side