Welcome to the Cup, AC Boise!: Hat Trick

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







What happens when you mix penalty shootout drama with a little USL After Dark? You get the Prinx Tires USL Cup! On this edition of Hat Trick, presented by Tiger Balm, host Datti Jinkiri dives into USL League One club Athletic Club Boise's comeback on the road against the USL Championship's Las Vegas Lights FC. Don't forget to catch Prinx Tires USL Cup, USL Championship and USL League One action all season long on ESPN and CBS platforms.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026

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