Weekend Preview: October 17-20

October 16, 2024

The Barrie Colts will start the weekend at home and end it in the capital on Sunday! The weekly OHL Power Rankings saw the Colts ranked second.

Thursday, October 17th vs Owen Sound:

The two teams faced off twice in the preseason with both games having the regular season intensity. The preseason would be split with both teams winning on home ice. Kashawn Aitcheson will serve the first of his two-game suspension starting Thursday night from the results of Saturday night's actions. The matchup begins the first of six games the Colts will see the Attack this season. Recently acquired Dalyn Wakely will look to continue his scoring as he registered 5 points (3 goals,2 assists) in his first weekend as a member of the team. Click here for tickets.

Sunday, October 20th at Ottawa:

A trip to the Nation's Capital will see Colts forward, Brad Gardiner make his first trip back to Ottawa after being acquired from there in August. The Dallas Stars prospect has started to find his groove with the Colts as he has registered 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) on the season, all three goals coming last weekend. The Colts will look to TD Place for a win for the first time since March 27th, 2022, which Saw Ethan Cardwell score the game-winner in a 2-1 contest.

