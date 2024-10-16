Colts & Knights Complete Trade
October 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts and London Knights have completed a trade with the Colts sending overage goalie, Austin Elliott to the Knights in exchange for a draft selection.
Elliott, who hails from Strathmore, AB, has spent his entire WHL career with the Saskatoon Blades, the Colts recently claimed Elliott off CHL waivers.
Colts Receive:
2026 14th Round Selection (BRAM)
Cond. 2027 5th Round Selection (LDN)
London Receive:
Austin Elliott (2004 - Goaltender)
The Barrie Colts will receive a 5th-round selection in 2027 if Elliott plays in one regular season OHL Game.
