Colts & Knights Complete Trade

October 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts and London Knights have completed a trade with the Colts sending overage goalie, Austin Elliott to the Knights in exchange for a draft selection.

Elliott, who hails from Strathmore, AB, has spent his entire WHL career with the Saskatoon Blades, the Colts recently claimed Elliott off CHL waivers.

Colts Receive:

2026 14th Round Selection (BRAM)

Cond. 2027 5th Round Selection (LDN)

London Receive:

Austin Elliott (2004 - Goaltender)

The Barrie Colts will receive a 5th-round selection in 2027 if Elliott plays in one regular season OHL Game.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.