Ottawa 67's Celebrate Legend Brian Kilrea's 90th Birthday

October 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will host a special celebration honouring the legendary Brian Kilrea, who will turn 90 years old this month. The birthday festivities will take place on October 20, 2024 at 2:00pm ET, during the team's home game against the Barrie Colts inside The Arena at TD Place.

As part of the celebration, former 67's greats Bobby Smith, Brian Campbell, Darren Pang, and Tim Higgins will join us to celebrate their old coach and sign autographs during the first intermission. Fans can expect a night filled with nostalgia, heartfelt stories, and special presentations honoring Coach Kilrea's contributions to the game.

All 67's players will wear specialty jerseys featuring the Killer Puck logo both during warm-ups and during the game. Select game-issued jerseys will be available for auction, and others for sale at Lansdowne Sports.

