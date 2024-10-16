Knights Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

October 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights have officially named the team's 2024-25 Leadership Group.

Denver Barkey was voted the London Knights 53rd Captain in franchise history on Wednesday October 16th by his teammates. The fourth year forward and Philadelphia Flyers prospect lead the 2023-24 Knights in points with 102 and currently has the most OHL games played (181) on the active roster.

Joining Denver in this year's leadership group are Assistant Captains: Landon Sim, Jacob Julien, Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan. Sim and Julien were assistant captains of the 2024 OHL Championship team.

"It's a huge honour. There have been a lot of great London Knights that have worn the C. There is a responsibility that comes with it and I 'm looking forward to working with my teammates towards another Championship." - Denver Barkey.

"Denver is a high character young man and will represent the London Knights well. We are very proud of him and look forward to him leading our team along with the combined leadership group that we have in our dressing room." - Mark Hunter.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.