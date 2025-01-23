Weekend Preview Features Home Game and Cross-State Road Trip
January 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
Game: Date: Time: Location:
Lincoln at Des Moines 1/24 7:00 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex
Des Moines at Sioux City 1/25 6:05 p.m. Tyson Events Center
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids 1/26 4:05 p.m. ImOn Ice Arena
Results: Week of Jan. 17-23 Record: 1-2-0
Des Moines (4) at Tri-City (6) on Jan. 17
Des Moines (3) at Tri-City (5) on Jan. 18
Omaha (1) at Des Moines (6) on Jan. 20
Des Moines Top Scorers:
Jack Kernan (F) - 35GP | 17G | 17A | 34P
Ben Kevan (F) - 26GP | 10G | 18A | 28P
Andrew Clarke (F) - 35GP | 14G | 13A | 27P
Des Moines Goaltenders:
Max Weilandt - 18GP | 9-5-1 | 2.85 GAA | 0.884%
Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau - 20GP | 7-12-1 | 3.64 GAA | 0.885%
Bucs Notes:
Jack Kernan leads the USHL with 124 shots on goal this season, and leads Des Moines in scoring with 17 goals and 17 assists. Kernan is second in the league for PPGs, notching nine in 35GP.
Blake Zielinski is on a scoring streak with seven points in his last 6GP. Zielinski is third in the league with a shooting percentage of 31.6.
Des Moines is 5-4-1 in their last 10GP.
LINCOLN
Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Lincoln
Overall Record
16-17-2
23-11-1
Home Record
7-10-1
14-5-0
Away Record
9-7-1
9-6-1
Goals For
109
145
Goals Against
120
93
PP%
24.1%
28.1%
PK%
75.7%
82.3%
Previous Meetings:
Des Moines (3) at Lincoln (4) on Oct. 11
Lincoln (1) at Des Moines (2) on Jan. 4 (OT)
Lincoln Top Scorers:
Jake Pechar (F) - 30GP | 15G | 22A | 37P
Daniel Shlaine (F) - 35GP | 12G | 22A | 34P
Layne Loomer (F) - 35GP | 11G | 18A | 29P
Lincoln Goaltenders:
Yan Shostak - 24GP | 14-9-0 | 2.45 GAA | .907%
William Prowse - 15GP | 9-2-1 | 2.55 GAA | .902%
Stars Notes:
Yan Shostak leads USHL goalies with a 2.45GAA in 24GP. Shostak has three shutouts on the season.
Caeden Herrington leads the league in PPGs by a defenseman, with six in his 31GP.
Etienne Lessard was named USHL defenseman of the week Jan. 17-19, with four points and a +4 rating.
Lincoln is on a four-game winning streak and is 7-2-1 in their last 10GP.
SIOUX CITY
Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Sioux City
Overall Record
16-17-2
18-13-2-4
Home Record
7-10-1
10-5-0-3
Away Record
9-7-1
8-8-2-1
Goals For
109
131
Goals Against
120
118
PP%
24.1%
23.4%
PK%
75.7%
83.6%
Sioux City Top Scorers:
Landen Gunderson (F) - 37GP | 15G | 29A | 44P
Giacomo Martino (F) - 37GP | 17G | 26A | 43P
Tate Pritchard (F) - 31GP | 10G | 20A | 30P
Sioux City Goaltenders:
Bjorn Bronas - 16GP | 5-4-1-4 | 2.90 GAA | .890%
Samuel Urban - 23GP | 13-8-1 | 2.99 GAA | .900%
Musketeers Notes:
Landen Gunderson (15g, 29a) ranks second in the USHL in points and leads the league in assists.
Giacomo Martino (17g, 26a) ranks third in the league in scoring.
Samuel Urban was named USHL goalie of the week Jan. 17-19 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .966 save percentage, one shutout, and a 2-0-0 record.
Sioux City is on a seven-game point streak and 6-2-1-1 in their last 10GP.
CEDAR RAPIDS
Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Cedar Rapids
Overall Record
16-17-2
15-17-1-1
Home Record
7-10-1
8-9-1
Away Record
9-7-1
7-8-0-1
Goals For
109
89
Goals Against
120
107
PP%
24.1%
15.7%
PK%
75.7%
72.2%
Previous Meetings:
Cedar Rapids (5) at Des Moines (3) on Oct. 18
Cedar Rapids (5) at Des Moines (4) on Jan. 3 (OT)
Cedar Rapids Top Scorers:
Amine Hajibi (F) - 32GP | 11G | 19A | 30P
Daniel Astapovich (F) - 34GP | 13G | 15A | 28P
Cedar Rapids Goaltenders:
AJ Reyelts - 26GP | 11-11-1-1 | 2.85 GAA | .891%
Devin Rustlie - 4GP | 3-1-0 | 4.18 GAA | .842%
RoughRiders Notes:
Cedar Rapids sits three points ahead of the Buccaneers in Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings, with a record of 6-4-1 in Dupaco Cowbell Cup games to Des Moines' 4-6-2.
The RoughRiders are 5-5-0 in their last 10 GP.
Game Specials: January 24
Join the Buccaneers Friday, Jan. 24, for a faceoff against the Lincoln Stars at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy 2-for-1 Beer Night-buy one, get one free on select adult beverages through the end of the first period. It's also a Fareway Friday-bring in a Fareway receipt to get BOGO arena-level tickets!
Tickets available now at tickets.bucshockey.com or by calling (515) 278-2827.
