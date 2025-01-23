Fighting Five: Saints Visit Gamblers on Thursday Night

January 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-9-0-1, 51 pts) visit the Green Bay Gamblers (19-16-1-0, 39 pts) for the first time this season on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Super Saints

Entering the week, the Saints have scored a power-play goal in a season-high seven-straight games.

Matthew Desiderio and Cooper Dennis each scored in Youngstown last weekend for Dubuque's power play. The Saints' power play is at 21.7% overall and 38.5% over the last five games.

2. Road Rebels

The Fighting Saints have a 14-3-0-1 road record in 18 games so far this season, taking three of four possible points in Youngstown last weekend.

This will be the first trip of the season for the Saints to Green Bay, where the Gamblers have an 8-8-0-0 home record.

3. Dennis Delivers

Cooper Dennis has points in six-straight games entering the week, including his first goal in that span on the power play on Saturday.

During that stretch, Dennis has a goal and nine points total. Dennis has 17 of his 23 total points over his last 11 games for Dubuque.

4. Ruohonen Rolls

Heikki Ruohonen has four points in three games since returning from World Juniors, including his second multi-point game of the season on Saturday against the Phantoms.

Ruohonen has a pair of goals and assists in the three games since he returned, including the overtime game-winning goal against Sioux City on Jan. 11.

5. Great Gamble

The Gamblers sport the best power play in the USHL at 33.9% entering the week, scoring over 30% of their total goals on the power play.

Forward Will Zellers leads the league with 26 goals, scoring five in two games last weekend. Zellers (26-14-40) and Aidan Park (21-20-41) are two of the league's five players with 40-or-more points.

Thursday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. CST and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Visit Gamblers on Thursday Night - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.