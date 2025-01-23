Malboeuf Makes Commitment to Colgate University

January 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Luke Malboeuf has announced his Division I commitment to play hockey at Colgate University.

Malboeuf is in his second full season with the Fighting Saints and is leading the team as its captain this season.

In 94 career games for the Fighting Saints, Malboeuf has 18 points and a plus-20 rating on Dubuque's blue line.

"We are so happy for Luke to finalize his commitment," said head coach Evan Dixon. "He is a driver of our culture and we could not be more proud to have him as our team's captain. We are excited for him to make a positive impact at the next level for Colgate."

In 35 games this season, Malboeuf has eight points on a goal and seven assists, just one point shy of the mark he set in 53 games during his rookie campaign last season.

Malboeuf commitment is the final commitment for the Saints defense corps this season, with all seven defensemen now committed to play Division I hockey.

Malboeuf and the Fighting Saints begin this week's play on the road in Green Bay on Thursday night.

