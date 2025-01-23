Next Black Hawks Advocacy Night April 11th

January 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - There are over 4,000 buttons in a large glass jug at the Allen Child Protection Center; each button represents a boy or girl who has come to the Center after experiencing abuse or violent crime.

On Friday, April 11th, fans who attend the Waterloo Black Hawks' home game against the Sioux City Musketeers can support ACPC during the next Slumberland Furniture Advocacy Night.

Visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com and use the promotional code "child" for $5 from your ticket to be donated to help kids coping with life-altering events. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Representatives from ACPC will be on hand during the game providing information about the topic. Advocacy Nights during the 2024/25 season are a collaboration between the Black Hawks, Slumberland Furniture, KCNZ-AM "1650 The Fan," and various community organizations.

"The people at Allen Child Protection Center make a difference in situations most of us wouldn't want to even imagine," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "We are proud to do our part to draw attention to ACPC's work and support them in this modest way."

Allen Child Protection Center is located at Unity Point-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. ACPC provides prevention services, forensic interviews, medical evaluations, family advocacy, and a Family Resiliency Program. The Center has mental health therapists trained in evidence-based mental health treatment methods to help patients and families throughout the Cedar Valley. It has been in operation since 2010 and is accredited by the National Children's Alliance. A majority of ACPC's budget comes from grants and individual donations.

Black Hawks fans may already have unknowingly helped ACPC this season. Some of the plush toys collected during the team's Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss were taken to the center. Those bears were then given to children entering foster care and other patients as a gift recognizing their courage and to remind them how much they matter.

The code "child" is currently live at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com and available through April 11th. Additional contributions can also be made directly through the Allen Foundation (unitypoint.org/giving/allen-foundation).

