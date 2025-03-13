Weekend Preview 3/14-3/15

March 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves will make their final trip to Greeley, Colorado to take on the Grit Friday, March 14 at 7:05pm MT and Saturday, March 15 at 4:05pm MT. The Ice Wolves currently hold fourth place in the South Division with 57 points in 51 games while the Grit are in sixth place with 48 points in 49 games. The Grit have won five of the seven games against the Ice Wolves this season with five games head-to-head still remaining. Andy Earl leads the Ice Wolves in points (37) and goals (21) while Ethan Hull and Toivo Laaksonen are tied for the assists lead with 23. The Grit are led by George Poirier in Points (37) and goals (19), William Johnson has the team lead in assists with 20. Both games this weekend will be available to watch on NATV by selecting away audio.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.