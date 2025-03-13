Upcoming Battle with Bismarck

March 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St Cloud will host the Bismarck Bobcats this weekend. The Norsemen hosted Bismarck to begin January and then traveled to Bismarck two weeks later and each time they lost the opener of the series but came back strong with Saturday night wins. Bismarck has been on top of the Central Division for most of the season and currently hold a one-point edge over Minot. St. Cloud finds themselves in a similar race with Aberdeen for the final playoff spot and are currently two points ahead of the Wings with 10 games left. Friday night is Youth Hockey Night presented by Scooters Coffee and Saturday is Voigt's Bus Service Night in memory of Troy Voigt with funds being raised for Quiet Oaks Hospice House & Respite Care. Puck drop is at 7 pm on Friday and 6:30 pm on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door and online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com

