Weekend Preview Versus Johnstown

March 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are coming off of an electric weekend in Maryland that saw Danbury sweep the Black Bears in consecutive overtime victories. Danbury now looks to keep up the momentum as they head into their final weekend series against Johnstown. So far, the Hat Tricks are 2-2-0-0 in the season series against the Tomahawks, meaning another sweep would secure their third series win this season.

Looking at Johnstown, they are 4-0-0-1 in their last five games played. As their most recent loss was against Elmira in a shootout. In their four game run, they split a series with Maine, swept New Hampshire, and split with Elmira. Tomahawks goaltender Nick Avakyan has started all five games, getting pulled for William Baker on night one versus the Aviators, where they took a 4-3 win in regulation. Avakyan currently holds a 9-4-2-1 record in 18 games played, boasting a 2.20 goals against average and a .928 save percentage. Their leading scorer, Adam Ondris, has 23 goals and 15 assists for 38 points in 50 games played this regular season, with fellow forward Sam Blanton being only three points behind him in scoring in the same amount of games played. Last time the Hat Tricks and Tomahawks crossed paths, it was back-to-back weekends in Johnstown which were both splits. The first weekend saw Danbury take night one 4-1, while dropping night two 3-7. The second weekend started on a rough note, as Johnstown took a 3-1 win, but Danbury stormed back the next night and took a dominant 6-1 victory to end the back-to-back's in Johnstown.

As for the Hat Tricks, they broke a six-game skid in the most dramatic fashion, Not one, but two overtime victories, with the game winner being scored by Brendan Boring on both nights. Boring would post three points on the weekend, with his efforts being noticed by the NAHL as they named him the East Division Star of the Week. Hat Tricks netminder Ryan Crowshaw started both nights, saving 60 out of 68 shots faced. Brendan Boring would be the lone multi-goal scorer of the weekend, with his two overtime goals and an assist giving him the most points out of any Hat Tricks in that series. As David Utkin and Luke Golisano would be the other two players to net a goal and an assist on the stat-sheet. Niko Tournas is now nine points away from taking the Hat Tricks All-Time points record, as he recorded two assists this weekend to bring his season total to 65 points thus far.

You can catch all the action right here in Danbury starting this Friday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. If you can't make it, you can stream the game live on NATV and follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

