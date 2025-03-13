Black Bears Look to Bounce Back against Generals

March 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland returned home from three straight weekends on the road, including securing a big win over the Maine Nordiques the weekend prior. However, the Black Bears couldn't capitalize on their momentum, losing two at home by the Danbury Hat Tricks in a pair of overtime losses. Now, with a 31-15-5 record, 67 points and the East Division's second seed, Maryland looks to get back on track as they host another home series. This weekend, the Black Bears welcome the Northeast Generals to town, who sit at tenth in the division with an 18-28-6 record and 42 points.

Despite dominating the season series against Danbury up to this point in the season, Maryland lost both games against the Hat Tricks this past weekend. Game one saw Danbury strike early in the first period before Black Bears forward Tommy Holtby scored in the slot to tie the game 1-1. After the Hat Tricks scored early in the second period, Maryland responded with a power play goal when forward Isac Nielsen buried a rebound on the near side of the net to make the score 2-2. After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime when Danbury forward Brendan Boring scored the overtime game-winning goal to win the game for the Hat Tricks 3-2. Game two didn't get off to a strong start either for Maryland, as they yielded the opening goal less than three minutes into the game to go down 1-0. After going down 2-0 in the second period, Black Bears forward Matthew Croxall scored from a snapshot from the near circle to make the score 2-1. On the play, Maryland defenseman Ryan Ickes recorded his first point as a member of the Black Bears. Maryland let up the next two goals to go down 4-1. The Black Bears got a goal back on the power play with Nielsen scoring from the near side of the net to make the score 4-2. This set the stage for a hectic finish. With just under two minutes to go, Maryland forward Luke Janus tipped a pass in the slot into the net to make the score 4-3. Then, with just 31 seconds to go, Nielsen buried a rebound from the far circle to tie the game 4-4 and send Piney Orchard Ice Arena into a frenzy. Unfortunately, they were unable to complete the comeback, with Boring scoring a game-winning overtime goal again, winning the game for Danbury 5-4.

Things have been rough for the Northeast Generals, who have lost their last four games and have lost seven of their last eight games overall. Last weekend was brutal, getting swept by the top seeded Rochester Jr. Americans while being outscored on the weekend by the total of 14-2. Rochester scored five times in the first period of game one, with Northeast's only response to the onslaught being a goal from forward Rich Rucireto early in the frame. The Jr. Americans made it 6-1 early in the second period, but were responded to by the Generals with a goal from defenseman Cole McKenna to make it 6-2. Rochester would go on to score once more in the second period and three times in the third to win 10-2. Northeast saw both goaltenders make appearances in this game, with Ryan Nolan stopping nine of 14 shots in the first period before having the net taken over by Carson Barnes, who made 20 saves the rest of the way. Barnes got the nod the following night for the Generals and made 30 saves in a 4-0 Generals loss.

Maryland and Northeast have taken part in two high scoring series this season, with the Black Bears outscoring the Generals 11-7 in both sets of games to accumulate a 4-0-0 record over Northeast. Maryland swept Northeast in early December at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, winning game one 4-3 in a shootout and 7-4 the following night on the back of a Trey Hinton hat trick and three assists from defenseman Aiden Lawson. The most recent set of games between these two teams took place at Canton Ice House in late January, where the Black Bears won both games by the scores of 5-2 and 6-5.

Players to Watch

William-Francisco Parent (F, NTE): Ever since being acquired by the Generals from the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, Parent has found success by scoring nine goals and 24 points in just 22 games. He has played very well as of late, scoring 12 points in his last 11 games.

Mason Stenger (D, MYD): Stenger was a bright spot for Maryland this past weekend as he displayed strong skating and offensive instincts while performing well in the defensive zone. He also had two assists this past weekend. Stenger has played two games against the Generals this season and has registered an impressive two goals and two assists for four points against them.

Maryland and Northeast will take the ice on Friday, March 14th, at 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, March 15th, at 6:30 p.m. ET with both games taking place at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

