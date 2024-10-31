Weekend Preview 11/1-11/2

October 31, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







This weekend Nov. 1 & 2, the New Mexico Ice Wolves return home after a five-week road trip to take on the Oklahoma Warriors for the second weekend straight. Last weekend Oct. 25 & 26 saw the teams split the games and end the matchup with a total 157 penalty minutes between both teams.

During the Saturday contest, the Ice Wolves earned a 3-2 victory with all three goals being first NAHL goals for Sloan Farmer, Herman Asberg, and Toivo Laaksonen. Gavin Schahn earned his first win in net as well.

This is only the second home weekend for the Ice Wolves this season and they will be celebrating Día de los Muertos with specialty jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned on Dash Auction starting Friday, Nov. 1 at 4:00pm MT and will end Saturday, Nv. 2 at 11:00pm MT.

Both games this weekend will start at 7:30pm MT and will be available on NATV by selecting home audio.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.