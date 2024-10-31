Weekend Preview vs New Hampshire

October 31, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans will host the New Hampshire Mountain Kings for the first time this season when the Mountain Kings visit Middletown this weekend.

Coming off a weekend split with Maryland, the New Hampshire Mountain Kings currently finds themselves tied at the bottom of the division with Danbury, holding a record of 5-9-1. Last year, New Jersey swept the season series, with one game requiring overtime. With 2 goals and 2 assists against the Black Bears, New Hampshire is led up front with Oliver Genest with 11 goals and 8 assists. His 19 points puts him in a tie for the second most across the entire league. Sam Scopa and Sebastian Bodnar have split time in the Mountain King net, with the Quinnipiac-bound Scopa holding the advantage with a goals against average of 3.26 and a save percentage of .902, while Bodnar has the better record at 3-4-1.

For the Titans, they are led up front by Ryan Shaw and the recently named NAHL Forward of the Month Jack Hillier. Committed to Sacred Heart, Hillier has tallied 7 goals and 11 assists, while the future RPI Engineer Shaw has 4 goals and 14 assists. Both are tied for 3rd in the league for point. Ryan Novo, with 17 points, and Alex Papaspyropoulos with 16, round out a potent offensive group. Austin McNicholas, who leads the league in both saves and minutes played, has a record of 7-6-1, with a goals against average of 3.52 and a save percentage of .898.

Fans can purchase tickets for this weekend's games by following this link. Friday night's game, with a 7:30pm faceoff, will be College Night at the Middletown Sports Complex. Fans with a valid college ID receive half priced admission, while $2.00 beers will be available upstairs in the Titans Tavern. Then, the Titans will be honoring local scouts on Boy Scout Night when they drop the puck at 7:00pm.

