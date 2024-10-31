Bruins Open November Schedule against Bobcats

October 31, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (8-5-0-0) return to Riverside Arena to kick off the month of November with a two game series against the central division leading Bismarck Bobcats (12-0-0-1) on November 1st and 2nd.

The Bruins are fresh off a sweep of the Watertown Shamrocks last weekend. Friday night after two goals in the third period to force overtime, forward Connor Beckwith received a pass on the breakaway from Alex Laurenza to clinch the second straight overtime winner for the Black and Gold.

Saturday night it was Laurenza paving the way to a 5-0 victory, taking just two periods to score his first career NAHL hat trick. The Woodbridge, Ontario native finished the weekend with three goals and three assists for a total of six points, his most in back to back games since his seven to open the season.

The shutout marked the first for the Bruins this year and the first of goalie Devin Rustlie's career. Rustlie stopped all 28 shots thrown his way, his second highest save total of the year.

The Bobcats are fresh off their first loss of the season in Minot on Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minotauros. Zane Rowan struck first just 7:42 into the first period to give the Bobcats a 1-0 headed into the first intermission. Josh Lehto added insurance just 90 seconds into the second frame. Two unanswered Minotauros goals later and the Bobcats headed to the overtime.

In the shootout, the Bobcats were unable to sneak one by Lukas Swedin, while Minot's Ian Spencer fired one by Tomas Anderson for the game winner. The loss marks the first loss of the year for the Bobcats, but the team has yet to lose in regulation. Bismarck holds the best point total (26) and percentage (.962) in the NAHL.

The last time the Bruins and Bobcats met, the Black and Gold was swept 6-2 and 2-1 in Bismarck.

Friday night is First Responders Night at Riverside Arena. All first responders who present a valid ID receive a free ticket to the game.

Saturday is Halloween at Riverside. Fans are encouraged to dress up in costumes and goodie bags and activities will be available pregame in the Bear Den. There will be a kids costume contest during the first intermission, with the winner receiving a signed Austin Bruins replica jersey.

Puck drop both nights is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets can be found at tickets.austinbruins.com.

