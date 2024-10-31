Weekend Preview Versus Maine

This weekend, the Hat Tricks are taking on the Maine Nordiques for the first time in the 2024-25 campaign. Maine currently leads the East Division with 21 points, despite coming off of a weekend series sweep handed to them by the Northeast Generals. Danbury is also amid a three-game skid, following a rough weekend in Rochester where the Hat Tricks were outscored 11-3.

The Nordiques had a rough outing with Northeast this past weekend, losing back-to-back close games with scores of 6-4 and 3-2. Forward Ethan Wongus grabbed an assist on Laurent Trepanier's goal to keep his place in the standings for the league-leading scorer. Of which he is tied for first amongst Austin Bruins forward Luc Malkhassian, and Hat Tricks forward Gate Omicioli, as they all hold 20 total points thus far. Maine also has a goal-tending tandem that currently boasts a combined .932 save percentage. Nordiques Netminder Carter Richardson holds a .935 save percentage and a 1.93 goals against average through seven games played. He will most likely be the goaltender we see this weekend following Maine playing Matthew DellaRusso in net for both games against Northeast.

The Hat Tricks are currently in a slump of their own, as they are coming off of a losing weekend in Rochester. The Hat Tricks gave netminder Jack Fialkoff his fifth consecutive start on Friday, which lead to him being pulled early to give Jr, Hat Tricks 18U AAA goaltender John Reburn his first game played in the NAHL. Reburn stopped all six shots that came his way in the final 10:10 of the game. Reburn would go on to start the next game, where he saved 35 out of 40 shots faced in the 5-2 defeat. Only three Hat Tricks would score last weekend, with forwards David Utkin and Ty Izadi scoring, as well as Jr. Hat Tricks 18U AAA forward CJ Diagostino getting his first NAHL goal. Danbury signed free agent Tyler Spokane, who played two games in net for the Chippewa Steel at the beginning of this season, which may lead to us seeing a first look of him in a Hat Tricks jersey this weekend. Head Coach Lenny Caglianone attributed last weekends performance to an immaturity factor on this young Hat Tricks roster. You can watch what Lenny had to say about last weekend on the latest edition of Caglianone's Corner.

You can catch the action this weekend as the Hat Tricks return home for the first time since the five-game homestand in October. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

