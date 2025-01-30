Weekend Preview 1/31-2/1

January 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves return home Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1 for a pair of games against the Odessa Jackalopes. The two teams are separated by just one point in the South Division and will play each other six more times before the season ends. For the Ice Wolves, they will play Odessa four of their next five games with Corpus Christi the only opponent in-between. Odessa will not have a mid-week game and will see the Ice Wolves in four straight games. The teams have met for two games earlier this season, both in Odessa, where the teams split the weekend. The Jackalopes are led by Marcus Fechko in points (33), Charlie Smith in assists (19), and Kowin Belsterling in goals (12). The Ice Wolves are led by Ethan Hull in assists (15) and points (23) and Andy Earl in goals (11).

Both games this weekend will start at 6:30pm MT and will be available to watch live on NATV.

