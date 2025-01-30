Three Hat Tricks Selected to 2025 Top Prospects Tournament

January 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury is going to be well represented in Plymouth, MI this month, as four Hat Tricks were selected to rosters in the 2025 Top Prospects Tournament. This is the third time in franchise history that three players have been selected for Top Prospects (2021 & 2024). Let's dive into this year's selections!

Niko Tournas

Hat Tricks alternate captain has been selected to the NAHL Selects Gold team for the 2025 Top Prospects Tournament. The 18-year-old forward has broken two single-season records this month (points and goals), which has led him to 26 goals and 26 assists, for 52 total points in 36 games played. The NAHL Selects Gold roster was chosen by the NAHL, with the help of NHL Central Scouting.

Pierre Larocque

Fellow Hat Tricks alternate captain Pierre Larocque has been selected to the NAHL Selects Black team for the 2025 Top Prospects Tournament. The veteran defenseman is on his way to 100 NAHL games played, totaling 11 points and 24 penalty minutes in 39 games played. This is the first time being selected to the tournament through his two seasons of play in Danbury.

Chance Uzzell

Hat Tricks defenseman Chance Uzzell has also been selected to the NAHL Selects Black team for the 2025 Top Prospects Tournament. This marks the first time in franchise history, that two or more defenseman were selected to the tournament. During his time in Danbury, Uzzell has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 16 games played, however he has eight goals and 11 assists for 19 total points in 32 games played in the 2024-25 season.

Honorable Mention: Salvatore Cerrato

Newly acquired defenseman Salvatore Cerrato has been selected to NAHL Selects Black team for the 2025 Top Prospects Tournament. The 20-year-old defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Amarillo Wranglers of the South Division for Ty Izadi, J.S. Pack, and a 2026 3rd Round Pick. The NAHL Selects Black team will feature three of four Hat Tricks in the tournament this year.

Where to Watch

The 2025 Top Prospects Tournament will take place at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan on February 17 & 18. You can stream the action live on NATV and follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

