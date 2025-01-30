Weekend Preview Versus Northeast

January 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks look to break their three-game skid this weekend, as they continue their seven-game road trip with a final trek up to Canton, Mass. As they take on the Northeast Generals for the fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 season. Going into this matchup, the Hat Tricks are 5-1-0-0 heading into this final stand.

Looking into the Generals, they have only played one weekend series since our last meeting. That series ended a sweep for our East Division rivals in the Maryland Black Bears. Last Saturday night ended with a 5-2 loss for Northeast, with forwards William-Francisco Parent and Benjamin Campeau grabbing the two scores, and the Generals power play going 1/3 on the night. Saturday night was down to the wire for both squads, scoring one goal per period through the first 40 minutes. The final 20 minutes would be a scoring frenzy, as Northeast would net three goals, and Maryland would net four of their own to get a 6-5 regulation win. On this night, the Generals would be silenced on the man advantage, as the Black Bears would kill off all six chances the Gens had.

As for the Hat Tricks, we have also only had one series since our last faceoff. This series versus the Titans would end in both games being decided by two goals on Friday and one goal on Saturday. Friday night was a rough night in Danbury, as the Hat tricks would quickly jump to a 1-0 early in the first period, which would be tied up by New Jersey just over a minute later. The Titans would have an offensive boom in the final minute of the opening frame, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 leading heading into the second frame. Niko Tournas would start off the second frame with Danbury's second power play goal of the night, yet New Jersey would find their way onto the scoreboard two more times to take a 5-2 lead heading into the last 20 minutes. Danbury potted two more goals, yet one more goal from the Titans would seal our 6-4 loss. Saturday was another tight contest, as David Utkin put us up 1-0 with 53 seconds remaining in the first period. The next frame started with yet another power play goal from Niko Tournas to take a 2-0 lead just 47 seconds in. However, the Titans would tie up the game after two periods, and score the game winner 5:54 into the final frame.

The Hat Tricks continue their seven-game road trip on Saturday, February 1 at 7:10 p.m. in Canton, Mass. and Sunday February 2 at 4:00 p.m. Both games can be streamed live on NATV and follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

