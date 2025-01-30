Titans Take on Tomahawks in Crucial Weekend Series

January 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans hit the road this weekend for a two-game series against the Johnstown Tomahawks at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria Country War Memorial for the first time since the 2024 playoffs, where the Titans swept the Tomahawks to advance to round 2. With faceoff set for Friday at 7:30 PM and Saturday at 7:00 PM, the Titans look to extend their winning streak and continue to climb the East Division standings.

Titans on the Rise

Coming off of back-to-back victories against the Hat Tricks, New Jersey sits at 21-19-6, good for fourth place in the division. With 140 goals for and 140 against, the Titans have been playing in tight matchups, and special teams could be a difference-maker in this series.

Offensively, Jack Hillier continues to shine with 15 goals and 40 assists (55 points), placing him at second in the league in both assists and total points. Alex Papaspyropoulos (20G, 29A, 49 PTS) and Ryan Friedman (12G, 24A, 36 PTS) add depth to the attack, while Owen Leahy (13G, 17A, 30 PTS) provides secondary scoring.

A key component of the Titans' success has been the defensive contributions of Kyle Kim and Blake Jones. Kyle Kim (3G, 21A, 24 PTS) has nearly doubled his point production compared to that of last season. Blake Jones (2G, 20A, 22 PTS) continues to be a steady presence on the blue line, in his rookie season contributing both offensively and defensively.

Between the pipes, Austin McNicholas (13-9-3, 3.26 GAA, .908 SV%) and Charlie Mistretta (8-4-2, 3.46 GAA, .905 SV%) have held their own. Mistretta found himself in net for the full 120 minutes this past weekend, marking the first time that he's played back-to-back games since November agains the Maine Nordiques.

Scouting the Tomahawks

Johnstown, currently 18-18-3, is looking to climb back into the playoff race. The Tomahawks have allowed 139 goals, slightly more than their 123 scored, signaling a need for defensive adjustments.

Key players to watch include Adam Ondris (19G, 14A, 33 PTS) and Ryan Flaherty (15G, 11A, 26 PTS), who have been offensive catalysts. Lukas Klemm (8G, 17A, 25 PTS) and Caden Olenczak (5G, 23A, 28 PTS) provide blue-line production.

Goaltender Zack Ferris (12-8-0, 3.23 GAA, .906 SV%) remains Johnstown's most reliable option in net, especially with the departure of Nick Avakyan to the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. Ferris, the Pittsburgh native, is coming off of a 7-3 victory against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings this past Saturday.

Keys to the Game

Power Play Battle: New Jersey boasts the #2 power play in the league (24.7%), while Johnstown's penalty kill ranks 25th (80.3%). The Titans need to capitalize on special teams. The Titans went 5/7 (71.4%) on the power play last weekend.

Shutting Down Johnstown's Top Line: Keeping Adam Ondris and Ryan Flaherty off the scoresheet will be crucial in slowing the Tomahawks' attack.

Goaltending Matchup: Austin McNicholas has been a steady presence in net, posting a 13-9-3 record with a 3.26 GAA and a .907 SV% over 26 games. While his goals against average is slightly higher, he has faced the 5th most shots against in the league with 909. On the other end of the ice, Zack Ferris holds a 12-8-0 record, a 3.23 GAA, and a .906 SV% through 20 games and 673 shots against. Although his numbers are nearly identical to McNicholas, he has fewer starts, nearly 300 less shots against, and lacks a shutout this season.

With playoff positioning on the line, this weekend's series is a must-win for both teams. The Titans aim to build on their recent success and take control against a Johnstown team desperate for points.

