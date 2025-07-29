Week 8: Western Conference Player of the Week Dearica Hamby
July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Big buckets. Big boards. Big wins.
Dearica Hamby is your Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week
She averaged 20.3 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 1.7 SPG in a 3-0 stretch for the Sparks!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2025
- Diggins, Ogwumike Lead Storm to Win at Connecticut - Seattle Storm
- Sabrina Ionescu Earns Second Consecutive WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award - New York Liberty
- Dearica Hamby Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Los Angeles Sparks
- Fever Host Mercury on Wednesday Night - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Dearica Hamby Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Sparks Win Fifth Straight, Beat Liberty in Playoff Atmosphere
- Sparks Eclipse Sun with Season-High 101 Points, Win Fourth Straight
- Sparks Win Third Straight, Defeat Mystics on Road
- Veteran WNBA Coach Latricia Trammell Joins Sparks Staff