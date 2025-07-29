Week 8: Western Conference Player of the Week Dearica Hamby

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Big buckets. Big boards. Big wins.

Dearica Hamby is your Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week

She averaged 20.3 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 1.7 SPG in a 3-0 stretch for the Sparks!

