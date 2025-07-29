Week 8: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Sabrina Ionescu

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Sabrina Ionescu has been named the Week 8 Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Liberty to a 2-1 record while averaging:

24.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 7.7 APG

