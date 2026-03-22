NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Week 17: Rush vs Rock

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


Kirst's 3 goals lead the Rock past the first-place Rush for their third straight win.

For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central