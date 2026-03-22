Week 17: Rush vs Rock

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Kirst's 3 goals lead the Rock past the first-place Rush for their third straight win.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026

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