Week 17: Rush vs Rock
Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Kirst's 3 goals lead the Rock past the first-place Rush for their third straight win.
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Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
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