Week 11 Recap

August 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks posted their third-straight series win to start the second half by taking five of six games against the Idaho Falls Chukars.

The Hawks are 15-3 in the second half and the lead the Pioneer League standings. Boise won the season series with Idaho Falls 10-6 to earn the Traffic Cone Trophy as the champion of the Highway Series sponsored by the Idaho Department of Transportation.

Boise has won 13 of its last 14 games. The Hawks continue their 12-game homestand, August 6 against Billings. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 30

Boise dropped the series opener to Idaho Falls, 9-5. The Hawks led 3-1 until a six-run fourth gave the Chukars the lead for good.

July 31

Troy Viola and Patrick Merino hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and the Hawks built a 6-0 lead after three innings on their way to a 7-4 victory. Michael O'Hara had three hits and two RBI in support of Mike Peterson, who won his league-leading eight game of the year.

August 1

Micah Yonamine homered twice in the second round of knockout to give the Hawks an 8-7 win. Boise trailed 7-4 before rallying for three runs in the seventh, capped by an RBI-single from Tyner Hughes.

August 2

Hughes drove in three runs in a 6-5 win. Luke Malone (5-4) gave up two runs in six innings to earn the victory on the mound. The game ended on a relay throw from right fielder Tyler Jorgensen to first baseman Yonamine to catcher Nich Klemp.

August 3

Isaac Mendez (4-0) spun six shutout innings and the Hawks cruised to a 9-1 victory. Viola launched a two-run home run in the fourth and Yonamine added a three-run blast in the eighth.

August 4

For the second time in the series, Yonamine was the hero in knockout. This time, he hit three in round one to lift the Hawks to a 7-6 victory. His homer with two outs in the ninth tied the game 6-6. Yonamine also homered in the first to wrap up Highway Series MVP honors.

