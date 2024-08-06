This Week with the Jackalopes

August 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







This week the Jackalopes will take on the Vibes in a three-game series at Suplizio Field and, as always, we have a ton of fun promotions planned!

Friday, August 9th - Back to School Fireworks Night Presented by Clearnetworx

We welcome in this home stand with a blast! Join us on Friday night for Back to School Fireworks Night presented by Clearnetworx. Teachers and students will receive discounted tickets, gates open at 5:35pm and the fireworks show will take place at the conclusion of the game.

Saturday, August 10th - Baseball Giveaway courtesy of Community Hospital

Be one of the first 750 fans through the gate on Saturday and receive a free Community Hospital 2024 Baseball!

Sunday, August 11th - Brunch and Splash Sunday

Every Sunday is Splash Sunday at Suplizio Field! Water-themed games galore! In addition to the splash, we'll be serving specialty brunch food and cocktails!

