Boise Hawks to Turn Ballpark Red, White, and Blue

August 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, IDAHO - The Boise Hawks and Presenting Sponsors, Western Heating & Air Conditioning and Excyte, are teaming up for another Military Appreciation Night at Memorial Stadium.

Along with supporting sponsors Alexander Clark, Pepsi, Perpetua Resources, and Toyota, Western Heating & Air Conditioning and Excyte, will donate hundreds of tickets to members of the armed forces for the Friday, August 9 game against the Billings Mustangs. The game begins at 7:05 p.m.

The evening will include an opportunity for our country's newest members of the armed forces to take their oath of enlistment on the field in front of family, friends and community. Those interested in participating should contact their nearest military recruiting office.

The Hawks will be wearing specially designed red, white, and blue jerseys to commemorate the evening. The played-in and autographed jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with the proceeds going to the Idaho-based Wyakin Foundation. As a Veteran service organization, Wyakin Foundation connects Veterans to their successful and fulfilling civilian futures through education, development, and guidance. You can start bidding on the jerseys now: https://bit.ly/2024MilitaryAppreciationNightJerseyAuction

"When we found out the Boise Hawks had selected Wyakin Foundation as this year's beneficiary, we were thrilled. Veterans are never charged for any of our programs or services, and we rely 100% on donations to make this possible," said Wyakin Foundation's Development Officer, Emily Carlisle. She also added, "If you are a prospective Veteran or already a Veteran, we are here for you. If you aren't sure where you are going in life, or need support achieving success through education or a career - give us a ring, because we want to talk to you."

The Boise Hawks encourage members of the community to attend the event in support of our Armed Forces. For more information about the Wyakin Foundation, visit www.wyakin.org.

