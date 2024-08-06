Wheelers Fall, 6-5
August 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Yolo High Wheelers News Release
Windsor, Co.---Two teams who come in with equal records (this case the second half) normally play close games as was the case Tuesday night at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium with the Northern Colorado Owlz (39-27; 11-8) defeating the Yolo High Wheelers (33-32; 10-9) 6-5.
The difference in the game was an eighth inning single by Owlz catcher Reece Yeargain. He took advantage with runners at the corners and nobody out after right fielder Dave Matthews led off with a walk and a fly ball single to left for first baseman Jackson Coutts.
NoCo came out swinging early with a run in the first and three in the second. The big hits in the second were an RBI double by shortstop Garrett Kueber (an additional run scored on that play due to an error by Yolo shortstop Bobby Lada) and a run-producing two-base hit by left fielder Henry George.
Second baseman Braylin Marine was the hitting star for the second straight game for Yolo.
