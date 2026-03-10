Week 1 Player of the Week: Denis Krioutchenkov: USL League One

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

USL League One today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, with One Knoxville SC forward Denis Krioutchenkov voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording two goals and one assist in his side's 3-2 victory against Westchester SC on Saturday night.







