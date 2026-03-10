Week 1 Player of the Week: Denis Krioutchenkov: USL League One
Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
USL League One today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, with One Knoxville SC forward Denis Krioutchenkov voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording two goals and one assist in his side's 3-2 victory against Westchester SC on Saturday night.
