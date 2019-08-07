Wednesday's Ottawa Champions Game Postponed
August 7, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release
OTTAWA - Wednesday's Ottawa Champions game against the Sussex County Miners has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a double-header tomorrow (Thursday, August 8) with the first game coming at 5:05 p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Check out the Ottawa Champions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...
Canadian American League Stories from August 7, 2019
- Wednesday's Ottawa Champions Game Postponed - Ottawa Champions
- Batter up for a Doubleheader of Feasting and Playing at Yogi Berra Stadium's Third Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival - New Jersey Jackals
- Rockland Boulders' Game with New Jersey Jackals Postponed - Rockland Boulders
- New Jersey Jackals to Retire Uniform Number of Isaac Pavlik August 29th - New Jersey Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Champions Stories
- Wednesday's Ottawa Champions Game Postponed
- Westcott Goes Eight Strong But Miners Shut out Champions 4-0
- Champions Shuffle Roster to Accommodate Players Returning from Pan-Am Games
- Record-Breaking Performance Helps Earn Aumont Can-Am League Pitcher of the Month Honours
- Miners Complete Sweep of Champions with 6-1 Victory