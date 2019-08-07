Wednesday's Ottawa Champions Game Postponed

August 7, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Wednesday's Ottawa Champions game against the Sussex County Miners has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a double-header tomorrow (Thursday, August 8) with the first game coming at 5:05 p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

