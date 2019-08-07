Batter up for a Doubleheader of Feasting and Playing at Yogi Berra Stadium's Third Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

August 7, 2019 - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Little Falls, NJ - Flavor and fun awaits at Yogi Berra Stadium's third annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Taking place right on the field from 12pm - 7pm rain or shine, North Jersey's coolest fall party offers scrumptious food, delicious drinks, and much more for the whole family to enjoy. Parking is free and admission tickets are $8 while children 36" and shorter go free. Admission for anyone with a current Montclair State University ID is only $6. Admission tickets are available for purchase online at yogiberrastadium.com, over the phone at 973-746-7434, and at the box office. Drink tokens are $5 each or spend $10 for a sampling mug filled with five tickets, each valid for one five ounce beer or wine. Only attendees 21 and older with proper ID are permitted to purchase and drink alcohol.

The Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival features over 25 food trucks with enough mouth-watering options for even the pickiest of eaters. To wash it all down, attendees can sample over 100 refreshing craft beers. Drinking connoisseurs will regale in the festival's first ever VIP Tasting Experience. From 1-4pm, festival attendees will have access to a private area where they can enjoy unlimited beer and wine and receive a commemorative tasting mug. Admission to the Tasting Experience is only $45 and guests can purchase food in the VIP area or from any of the food trucks. While enjoying the festival's food and libations, be sure to listen for Alternative Groove as they perform live music throughout the day. Families can participate in a wide variety of activities including backyard games, inflatables, and more.

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival admission includes entrance to the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center where Yogi Berra Tribute Day activities will take place. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues in 2020, the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is proud to present: Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball. The exhibition features close to 90 photographs showcasing the history of African-American Baseball from the late 1800's-1960's - a vital and significant part of the game's full story. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, a not-for-profit organization devoted to the preservation of Negro Leagues baseball history, has organized this traveling exhibition. Along with taking in the museum's fascinating exhibits, everybody can test their velocity on PITCH!, a thrilling interactive baseball experience, or kick back and watch classic baseball movies that will be screened during the day.

