Rockland Boulders' Game with New Jersey Jackals Postponed

August 7, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Rockland Boulders and New Jersey Jackals will not play baseball tonight. Due to the ongoing severe thunderstorm activity in the tri-state area, the middle game of this series between the two Can-Am rivals has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up next Tuesday as part of a doubleheader on August 20 at Yogi Berra Stadium.

The two teams will wrap up their series by returning to Rockland to play the finale tomorrow night. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.