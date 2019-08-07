Can-Am League Game Recaps

Quebec 12, Trois-Rivieres 2 - Box Score

Quebec jumped out to a 10-2 lead after three innings of play and would cruise from there to a 12-2 victory over Trois-Rivieres.

The Capitales pounded out 16 hits in the contest with 10 of them going for extra bases. Quebec LF Brandon Fischer led the way going 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Fischer was a single shy of hitting for the cycle. Along with Fischer, SS Yordan Manduley had a two-hit game with a pair of runs and an RBI while 1B TJ White had a home run and four RBIs in a 3-for-5 night.

Quebec starting pitcher Scott Richmond tossed six solid innings and notched the victory. The righty gave up two earned runs on eight hits and struck out three batters. With the win, Richmond improved his mark to 4-4 on the year.

For the Aigles in the loss, LF Raphael Gladu and SS Thomas Roulis each had a 2-for-3 game with a run scored.

Rockland at New Jersey - Postponed/Rain

The game between Rockland and New Jersey was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 20. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Sussex County at Ottawa - Postponed/Rain

The game between Sussex County and Ottawa was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 8 beginning at 5:05 PM. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

