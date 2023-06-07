Wednesday's BlueClaws Game Postponed

ERSEY SHORE, NJ - Tonight's BlueClaws game has been postponed due to air quality concerns in the area and out of abundance of caution for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. In consultation with both medical personnel, on-field staff, and Major League Baseball policy, the game will not be played tonight.

The teams will play a double-header on Thursday beginning at 5:35 pm. Gates will open at 5:00 pm and only one ticket is required for admission to both games. As previously announced, tickets can be exchanged by calling 732-901-7000 option 2 or in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office.

Upcoming Promotions

Thursday - First Responders Night (RWJBarnabas Health), Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT)

Friday - Pride Night (Coca-Cola), Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday - Irish Heritage Night (NJ Natural Gas), The Snakes (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

Sunday (1:05 pm) - Salute to Dad Day (Rothman Orthopaedics), Post-Game Father/Child Catch on the Field, Touch-Some-Trucks

